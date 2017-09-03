Abe: Tokyo, Washington Confirm Need to Increase Pressure on N.Korea

Japanese Prime Minister Abe and US President Trump state that they are unite in their opinion on the necessity to build up pressure on North Korea in the light of its recent missile launch.

TOKYO (Sputnik) –Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and US President Donald Trump confirmed for the third time in one week that they are unanimous in their opinion on the necessity to raise pressure on North Korea after Pyongyang’s latest missile launch, Abe said Sunday in the follow up to the phone conversation with Trump.

"We have discussed the current situation and possible responses again. As North Korea unilaterally increases the number of provocative actions, there is the necessity for close cooperation between Japan, the United States and South Korea," Abe said as quoted by the NHK broadcaster, stressing the common view on the need for cooperation with the international community, including China, aimed at increasing pressure on Pyongyang.

Previously, Abe and Trump agreed to raise pressure on Pyongyang in phone talks held on Tuesday and Thursday, after North Korea launched Tuesday a missile, which flew over Japan before falling into the Pacific Ocean 733 miles east of Japan's northern island Hokkaido

The so-called North Korean threat is becoming more pressing with each day as the country increases its number of missile tests. The looming threat has prompted the international community to enact punitive measures against Pyongyang. Most recently, on August 5, the UN Security Council (UNSC) unanimously adopted a resolution tightening the sanctions on North Korea.