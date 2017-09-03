Register
07:31 GMT +303 September 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe meets with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump (R) at Trump Tower in Manhattan, New York, U.S., November 17, 2016

    Abe: Tokyo, Washington Confirm Need to Increase Pressure on N.Korea

    © REUTERS/ Cabinet Public Relations Office
    Politics
    Get short URL
    0 27 0 0

    Japanese Prime Minister Abe and US President Trump state that they are unite in their opinion on the necessity to build up pressure on North Korea in the light of its recent missile launch.

    TOKYO (Sputnik) –Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and US President Donald Trump confirmed for the third time in one week that they are unanimous in their opinion on the necessity to raise pressure on North Korea after Pyongyang’s latest missile launch, Abe said Sunday in the follow up to the phone conversation with Trump.

    "We have discussed the current situation and possible responses again. As North Korea unilaterally increases the number of provocative actions, there is the necessity for close cooperation between Japan, the United States and South Korea," Abe said as quoted by the NHK broadcaster, stressing the common view on the need for cooperation with the international community, including China, aimed at increasing pressure on Pyongyang.

    Local residents take part in an emergency drill in the wake of repeated missile launches by North Korea, in Takikawa on Japan's northernmost main island of Hokkaido, in this photo taken by Kyodo September 1, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Kyodo
    Japan’s Hokkaido Holds 1st Missile Evacuation Drill After N Korea Test Launch
    Previously, Abe and Trump agreed to raise pressure on Pyongyang in phone talks held on Tuesday and Thursday, after North Korea launched Tuesday a missile, which flew over Japan before falling into the Pacific Ocean 733 miles east of Japan's northern island Hokkaido

    The so-called North Korean threat is becoming more pressing with each day as the country increases its number of missile tests. The looming threat has prompted the international community to enact punitive measures against Pyongyang. Most recently, on August 5, the UN Security Council (UNSC) unanimously adopted a resolution tightening the sanctions on North Korea.

    Related:

    Why North Korea's Latest Missile Test Was Humiliating Blow to US Missile Defense
    Four Reasons Why North Korea is Still Launching Its Missiles
    Russia Urges UN Security Council to Offer Clear Guidance to Solve N Korea Crisis
    Trump OKs Billions of Dollars in New Arms to S. Korea in Talk With Moon
    North Korea Declares Start of Pacific Offensive Amid Missile Standoff
    Situation on Korean Peninsula on Brink of Large-Scale Conflict - Putin
    Tags:
    missile launch, Donald Trump, Shinzō Abe, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), South Korea, Japan, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Far Eastern Enigma: Sights and People of the North Korean Capital
    Far Eastern Enigma: Sights and People of the North Korean Capital
    Greek Approach
    Greek Approach
    European States Hit Hardest by Islamist Terrorists
    Islamist Terrorists Hit European States Hardest

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok