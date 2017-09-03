Register
06:00 GMT +303 September 2017
Live
    Search
    The seal of the US Department of State

    State Department Rules Out Threats to Crack Doors in Russian Diplomatic Property

    © AP Photo/ Alex Brandon
    Politics
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    US Closes Russian Consulate General in San Francisco, Entities in NYC and Washington (20)
    0 197 0 0

    The State Department refutes accusations that the US officials threatened to break down doors of Russian diplomatic property or that the FBI was involved in "clearing" the building.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – US officials did not threaten to crack doors of Russian diplomatic property and the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) was not involved in "clearing" the building, State Department official told RIA Novosti Sunday.

    "Accusations made by the Russian government including that the US officials threatened to break down doors in the relevant hub or the FBI is clearing the premises are untrue," the official said.

    The official specified that the inspections were held to "secure and protect the facilities" and stressed that the US side’s actions fully complied with the Vienna convention and bilateral agreements.

    WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is seen on the balcony of the Ecuadorian Embassy in London, Britain, May 19, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Peter Nicholls
    WikiLeaks Founder Stresses Inviolability of Russian Diplomatic Properties in US
    On Saturday the Russian Foreign Ministry published videos of searches in Russia's Consulate General in San Francisco and Trade Representation in Washington, noting that the consulate's materials were "under rummage by the FBI." On another video from San Francisco, a supposed FBI officer enters the Consulate General’s premises, examines them and leaves saying "Okay."

    On Thursday, the US State Department said in a press release that Washington had demanded that Moscow close down its Consulate General in San Francisco and two other diplomatic entities in New York City and Washington, DC by Saturday. On Friday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that US Security services were planning to search the premises of the Russian Consulate General in San Francisco.

    Washington’s move came after Moscow announced in July that the diplomatic presence of the United States in Russia would be scaled down by 755 people to 455, the same number of diplomatic personnel Russia has in the United States since late 2016, when 35 Russian diplomats were expelled from the United States.

    Topic:
    US Closes Russian Consulate General in San Francisco, Entities in NYC and Washington (20)

    Related:

    Moscow: Story About Russian Diplomats Seeking Asylum Launched as Distraction
    Russia Contemplates Retaliation After US Starts 'Round Two' of 'Diplomatic War'
    San Fran Consulate Scandal: 'Washington Wants to Turn Diplomacy Into a Farce'
    US Plans to Search Russian Consulate Reflect Incompetent Diplomacy - Legislator
    Russian Foreign Ministry Accuses US of 'Direct Threat to Security' of Diplomats
    Diplomatic Tug-of-War
    Tags:
    searches, diplomatic property, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Far Eastern Enigma: Sights and People of the North Korean Capital
    Far Eastern Enigma: Sights and People of the North Korean Capital
    Greek Approach
    Greek Approach
    European States Hit Hardest by Islamist Terrorists
    Islamist Terrorists Hit European States Hardest

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok