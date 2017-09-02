Register
17:52 GMT +302 September 2017
Live
    Search
    Stop terror

    Analyst Blasts EU Mainstream Media for Ignoring Terrorism, Demonizing Russia

    CC0
    Politics
    Get short URL
    0 11230

    It appears that the EU mainstream media deliberately focuses on the alleged threat posed by Russia while ignoring far more tangible and pressing concerns like terrorism, according to a Polish political analyst.

    As Polish political analyst Aleksander Kwasniewski told Sputnik Polska, there’s no room for space for a clear-headed debate because of the "militarized atmosphere that is being fanned by mass media."

    The analyst explained that the latest attack in Italy, where a young Polish woman was reportedly raped by four North African migrants in front of her boyfriend, confirms that "the government of babblers" refuses to see the real problem while protecting itself with government agencies and security measures bought with taxpayer money.

    Former German Chancellor and SPD member Gerhard Schroeder joins the campaign trail in Rotenburg, Germany, August 30, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Morris Mac Matzen
    Wise Words: Ex-German Leader Schroeder Warns Against Demonization of Russia, New Cold War
    He pointed out that the daily news is "filled with Russia and Putin, and lately by North Korea as well" so that the audience remains focused on these alleged threats, adding that lately Hungarian Prime Minister Victor Orban was also added to this list because "independent thinking became a sin."

    "And no one even bothers to think that the demonized Russia and the imaginary threat it allegedly poses haven’t claimed a single European’s life, which cannot be said about the "guests" of EU leader Angela Merkel. The (North) Korean missiles also didn’t harm humanity, but it is these threats that we’re constantly being told about," he remarked.

    The analyst noted that the reports about terror victims are being presented as statistics, without stressing the fact that they are the result of a real threat.

    "Terrorism paralyzes the European society, but this threat is being diminished or outright ignored even as the bodies keep piling up. So which threat should you be afraid of – the real one or the imaginary one?" Kwasniewski inquired.

    According to him, many Western European politicians act all brave and bellicose while hiding behind their societies, using them like "human shields." And while the terrorist threat is being combated by mourning processions and condolences to the victims’ families, vast sums of budget money are being spent on armaments for the future war against Russia.

    "The babblers are being protected by government apparatus while the society becomes a barricade separating killers and rapists from the people responsible for the tragedy. And the latter keep talking about the future war with Russia, China and North Korea while allowing the people to deal with the one that goes on in the streets – basically by abandoning the people to terrorists," he warns.

    Related:

    Poland Uses Imaginary 'Russian Threat' to Obtain Secret US Military Technology
    Will Spain Stop Arming Saudi Arabia After Barcelona Terror Attack?
    Comey Testimony Exposes US Media as Tool to Demonize Russia, Ex-CIA Officer Says
    Tags:
    terrorist, mass media, threat, European Union, Europe, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Far Eastern Enigma: Sights and People of the North Korean Capital
    Far Eastern Enigma: Sights and People of the North Korean Capital
    Greek Approach
    Greek Approach
    European States Hit Hardest by Islamist Terrorists
    Islamist Terrorists Hit European States Hardest

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok