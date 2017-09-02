Russia Seeks to Develop Mutually Beneficial Ties With US - Ambassador

Russia's new Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov has said that Moscow is interested in the development of ties with Washington despite the ongoing diplomatic spat that led to the closure of Russian missions in San Franciso, Washington, DC and New York City.

VLADIVOSTOK (Sputnik) — Antonov said that Russia is interested in the development of relations with the United States "as much as they are interested," adding that Moscow is open to interaction.

"I want to believe that US-Russian relations would not degrade to such level of marasmus. Nevertheless, despite the circumstances, we will calmly work for the benefit of US-Russian relations," Antonov said in the air of the Rossiya 1 broadcaster.

The statement comes after the announcement that US security services were planning to search the premises of the Russian Consulate General in San Francisco, including the apartments of consulate staff.

© AP Photo/ Eric Risberg People stop to watch black smoke coming from the roof of the Consulate-General of Russia Friday, Sept. 1, 2017, in San Francisco

Commenting on the condition of the Russian-US relations, the diplomat noted that they haven't been ruined competey and the cooperation in some areas prosper.

"When I was getting ready for the trip to the United States, I visited many institutions. At first, I had a feeling that relations with the United States are in a very bad shape. But, you know, how surprised I was, when I discovered that some connections are thriving," he pointed out.

Antonov, who previously served as deputy defense and foreign minister, was appointed to serve as Russia’s ambassador to the United States on August 21.

Hours before the arrival of Antonov in Washington DC on Thursday, the State Department announced the US demanded that Moscow close down its Consulate General in San Francisco and two other diplomatic entities in New York City and Washington, DC by September 2. Washington's move came as a retaliation for Moscow’s decision to cut US diplomatic staff in Russia by 755 people to 455, according to the State Department.