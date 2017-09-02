Trump, Colombia President Santos Discuss ‘Deteriorating’ Crisis in Venezuela

S President Donald Trump discussed the growing economic and political crisis in Venezuela with President Juan Manuel Santos of neighboring Colombia in a phone conversation, according to the White House readout.

© REUTERS/ Carlos Barria Trump OKs Billions of Dollars in New Arms to S. Korea in Talk With Moon

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US President Donald Trump discussed the growing economic and political crisis in Venezuela with President Juan Manuel Santos of neighboring Colombia in a phone conversation, the White House said in a readout.

"The two leaders discussed the deteriorating political, economic, and humanitarian situation in Venezuela," the readout stated on Friday.

Trump also urged the Colombian leader to maintain pressure on drug cartels operating in his country, the White House noted.

"President Trump stressed the importance of Colombia doing its utmost to eliminate the production and trafficking of illegal drugs," the readout said.

Trump and Vice President Mike Pence have increased their criticisms of the legal government of President Nicolas Maduro of Venezuela in recent weeks.