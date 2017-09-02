Nazarbayev Expresses Hope for Moscow-Washington Thaw in Call With Trump

"[During the conversation] the leaders of the two states paid attention to the state of the US-Russian relations. Nursultan Nazarbayev expressed hope for normalization of the dialogue between Washington and Moscow," the statement said.
In recent years the relations between Moscow and Washington have deteriorated amid the crisis in Ukraine, several rounds of anti-Russia sanctions, accusations of Russia meddling in the US presidential vote, as well as against the backdrop of a number of differences on several international problems, such as the civil war in Syria.
