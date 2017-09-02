Nazarbayev Expresses Hope for Moscow-Washington Thaw in Call With Trump

Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev in a phone conversation with his US counterpart Donald Trump expressed hope for normalization of relations between Moscow and Washington, Nazarbayev's press service said in a Friday statement.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, the two presidents had a phone talk at the initiative of the US side, discussing a number of bilateral, regional and international issues and agreed to continue regular dialogue.

"[During the conversation] the leaders of the two states paid attention to the state of the US-Russian relations. Nursultan Nazarbayev expressed hope for normalization of the dialogue between Washington and Moscow," the statement said.

In recent years the relations between Moscow and Washington have deteriorated amid the crisis in Ukraine, several rounds of anti-Russia sanctions, accusations of Russia meddling in the US presidential vote, as well as against the backdrop of a number of differences on several international problems, such as the civil war in Syria.