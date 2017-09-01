Kosachev Says Intends to Discuss Syria With De Mistura, IPU Chief Next Tuesday

Kosachev had previously said that the talks might be held on September 13 or September 4.
"In the end, the talks have been scheduled for September 5," Kosachev, who is one of IPU vice presidents, said.
Earlier in August, Kosachev said that the sides would discuss the potential usage of parliamentary diplomacy in the reconciliation process in Syria.
A potential journey of an IPU delegation to Syria, which initially was tentatively scheduled for late August or the beginning of September, might also be discussed.
The IPU Executive Committee Working Group on Syria was established in April at the organization's session in the Bangladeshi capital of Dhaka. The group is authorized to travel to Syria on fact finding missions as long as relevant authorities may ensure security.
All comments
Show new comments (0)