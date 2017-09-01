Kosachev Says Intends to Discuss Syria With De Mistura, IPU Chief Next Tuesday

Konstantin Kosachev, the chairman of the Russian upper house's Foreign Affairs Committee, said Friday that he would meet Secretary General of the Inter-Parliamentary Union and UN Special Envoy for Syria in Geneva next Tuesday to discuss the possibility of the participation of lawmakers in the Syrian settlement process.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Konstantin Kosachev, the chairman of the Russian upper house's Foreign Affairs Committee, said Friday that he would meet Secretary General of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Martin Chungong and UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura in Geneva next Tuesday to discuss the possibility of the participation of lawmakers in the Syrian settlement process.

Kosachev had previously said that the talks might be held on September 13 or September 4.

"In the end, the talks have been scheduled for September 5," Kosachev, who is one of IPU vice presidents, said.

Earlier in August, Kosachev said that the sides would discuss the potential usage of parliamentary diplomacy in the reconciliation process in Syria.

A potential journey of an IPU delegation to Syria, which initially was tentatively scheduled for late August or the beginning of September, might also be discussed.

The IPU Executive Committee Working Group on Syria was established in April at the organization's session in the Bangladeshi capital of Dhaka. The group is authorized to travel to Syria on fact finding missions as long as relevant authorities may ensure security.