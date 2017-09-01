Tillerson to Host 30 Governments in Democracy Gathering This Month

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will host and lead a gathering of ministers from 30 democratic governments later this month, according to the US Department of State readout.

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will host and lead a gathering of ministers from 30 democratic governments later this month, the US Department of State said in a readout.

"On September 15, Secretary Tillerson will host the Ninth Community of Democracies (CD) Governing Council Ministerial at the US Department of State in Washington, DC," the readout stated on Thursday.

The Community of Democracies was created by the United States and Poland in 2000 to advance democratic values around the world, the State Department said.