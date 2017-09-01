Register
05:59 GMT +301 September 2017
Live
    Search
    CAIR File Photo

    Settlement Requires Pepe the Frog Meme Revenue to Fund Muslim Advocacy Group

    © AP Photo/ Jennifer Szymaszek
    Politics
    Get short URL
    221620

    The creator of Pepe the Frog sued a Texas middle school assistant principal for stealing his intellectual property for an “alt-right” children’s book and reached a settlement on Wednesday that mandates all profits from its sales must be donated to the Council on American-Islamic Relations.

    "The Adventures of Pepe and Pede" by Eric Hauser was a children’s book borrowing so-called alt-right themes from the infamous Pepe the Frog meme drawn by cartoonist Matt Furie. The frog began his existence innocently enough in 2005, but ended up, through the randomness of the internet, as a symbol for white supremacist and anti-Semitic jokes.

    Pepe the Frog
    © Wikipedia/ WikiMedia Commons
    Pepe the Frog

    “Before Pepe the Frog was a meme designated a hate symbol by the Anti-Defamation League, he began his life as a blissfully stoned frog in my comic book ‘Boy’s Club,’ where he enjoyed a simple life of snacks, soda and pulling his pants down all the way to go pee,” Furie wrote in Time Magazine last October.

    Hauser’s book “depicted Pepe as an Islamaphobic, alt-right champion on a mission to make his farm great again,” Motherboard reports.

    FILE - In this Nov. 5, 2014 file photo, Sgt. Chris Wicklund of the Burnsville, Minn., Police Department wears a body camera beneath his microphone
    © AP Photo/ Jim Mone
    DARPA-Funded Project Will Train Police Cameras to Recognize Your Face

    According to a statement from Furie’s legal counsel at Wilmer Cutler Hale and Door LLP (incidentally, the same law firm Robert Mueller left before becoming special counsel to investigate potential crimes committed by US President Donald Trump), “Furie will aggressively enforce his intellectual property, using legal action if necessary, to end the misappropriation of Pepe the Frog in any way that espouses racism, white supremacy, Islamophobia, anti-Semitism, Nazism, or any other form of hate.”

    “He will make sure that no one profits by using Pepe in alt-right propaganda — and particularly not by targeting children,” the statement added.

    The proceeds from the book were only a little more than $1,500, but Furie did not want any revenues generated “by peddling hateful themes to children,” attorneys Louis Tompros and Don Steinberg wrote.

    Memes have received attention for purposes beyond political activism. NATO and the Pentagon’s DARPA (Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency) have both committed resources to studying memetics over the years to glean some type of strategic advantage.

    DARPA’s study determined that memes are “a subset of neuro-cognitive warfare,” and a “revolutionary tool in the information war.”

    Researchers bifurcated memes into two sorts of effects: “i-memes” and “e-memes.” While Pepe the Frog as a tool for the so-called alt-right might be considered an e-meme, since Pepe’s deployment on internet forums and social media arguably influenced behavior and culture, “i-memes are manifested by their effects on an individual’s neuronal behavior and brain.”

    “E-memes and i-memes are not two types of memes, but rather two effects or manifestations of memes,” the Defense Department unit clarified.

    Resistance School Cartoon
    © Sputnik/ Ted Rall
    Can’t We Just Resist Trump by Sharing Funny Memes?

    DARPA’s executive summary on memes states that i-memes can be researched via neuroscientific tools such as functional Magnetic Resonance Imaging (fMRI), which highlights how oxygen levels activate different parts of the brain in response to a stimulus. 

    Psychopharmacological manipulation is another technique that can be used to study the effect of memes on an individual’s neural connections, the executive summary says.

    Related:

    We Don't 'CAIR' About the New Fuhrer...Do You?
    US-Islamic Relations Group Welcomes Report on Right-Wing Extremism
    American-Islamic Relations Council Says FBI Program Creates Terrorists
    Erdogan Says Anti-Qatari Sanctions Contradict Islamic Values
    McMaster Doesn't Agree With Trump on 'Radical Islamic Terrorism' Term
    Tags:
    meme, NATO, DARPA, Donald Trump
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Queen of Hearts: Princess Diana Remembered 20 Years On
    Queen of Hearts: Princess Diana Remembered 20 Years On
    Greek Approach
    Greek Approach
    European States Hit Hardest by Islamist Terrorists
    Islamist Terrorists Hit European States Hardest

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok