Putin Set for Good Relations With US on Reciprocity Principles

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Russian President Vladimir Putin is set for good relations with the United States on the principles of reciprocity, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Thursday.
"Moscow has never been the initiator of the crisis, which, unfortunately, is now being observed in our bilateral relations," Peskov said when asked whether optimistic statements by Russia's new Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov meant that bilateral ties could improve.
Peskov added that Moscow regretted the US non-constructive position and could not leave unfriendly and hostile manifestations against Russia without a response.
