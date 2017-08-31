Putin Set for Good Relations With US on Reciprocity Principles

Dmitry Peskov said that Vladimir Putin is set for good relations with the United States on the principles of reciprocity.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Russian President Vladimir Putin is set for good relations with the United States on the principles of reciprocity, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Thursday.

"Moscow has never been the initiator of the crisis, which, unfortunately, is now being observed in our bilateral relations," Peskov said when asked whether optimistic statements by Russia's new Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov meant that bilateral ties could improve.

"Moscow has never initiated various restrictions on bilateral relations and economic sanctions, Moscow has always been consistently opposed to this. President Putin, I want to remind you, has also consistently spoken about Moscow's desire to build good relations based on the principles of mutual benefit and mutual trust," he said.

Peskov added that Moscow regretted the US non-constructive position and could not leave unfriendly and hostile manifestations against Russia without a response.