Putin Shares Macron's Readiness to Talk, Differences Should Not Be Obstacles

The Kremlin has familiarized itself with French President Emmanuel Macron’s recent interview in which he touched upon relations with Russia, Russian President Vladimir Putin shares his readiness to have dialogue, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Speaking to Le Point magazine in an interview released Wednesday, Macron said he and Putin had major differences on the situation in Ukraine, but were in consensus on the issue of climate policy and had progress on the Syrian issue. The French president stressed he spoke with everyone.

“Without doubt, we have familiarized ourselves with this interview. Indeed, we welcome the French president’s readiness and desire to hold dialogue wit out country. This is an absolutely mutual intention. And president Putin shares it, without avoiding the issues on which there are rather serious disagreements,” Peskov told reporters.

According to the official, the Kremlin believes that “disagreements in views on some regional and global issues should not be an obstacle for continuation and expansion of dialogue.”