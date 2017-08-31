Presidents of Serbia, Kosovo to Meet in Brussels on Thursday

Serbian president Aleksandar Vucic and Kosovo's leader Hashim Thaci are set to hold talks during a meeting hosted by EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini in Brussels on Thursday, discussing progress in reconciliation negotiations between the two sides.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On July 3, during an informal meeting with Mogherini, Vucic and Thaci agreed to start working on a new phase of reconciliation talks between Belgrade and Pristina.

Mogherini, along with the two presidents, is set to review the implementation of agreements reached during the meeting.

In 2008, Kosovar Albanian groups in Pristina unilaterally proclaimed independence from Serbia, and over 100 UN member states officially recognized Kosovo. However, Serbia, alongside Russia, China, Israel and several other countries, does not recognize Kosovo’s independence. About 100,000 Serbs in Kosovo and Metohija live in the north of the province and several enclaves in its south.

In 2011, the European Union persuaded Serbia to begin cooperating with Kosovo. This led to the signing of the Brussels Agreement on normalizing relations between Serbia and Kosovo in 2013, and a subsequent proposal for forming the Community of Serb Municipalities, a self-governing association of the Serb-dominated regions of Kosovo.

The last official round of Belgrade-Pristina talks was held in February.