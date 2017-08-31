Mexico, US Agree to Continue Talks on NAFTA Overhaul – Mexican Foreign Ministry

US and Mexican senior officials agreed Wednesday to continue next month to push for a renegotiated trilateral trade deal, known as NAFTA, the Mexican Foreign Ministry has announced.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Mexican Foreign Secretary Luis Videgaray is leading a delegation to the US capital this week to discuss bilateral issues, including the North American Free Trade Agreement.

"Officials from both countries reviewed the progress of the first round of negotiations, held in Washington, DC, on August 16-20, and agreed to continue pushing for the modernization of NAFTA," the ministerial statement read.

The second round of talks between the United States, Mexico and Canada will be held in Mexico City on September 1-5.

US President Donald Trump demanded a revision of the 23-year-old NAFTA deal during his presidential campaign in 2016 and has threatened to pull his country out of the pact to cut trade deficit, which resulted in factories' closure and job losses.