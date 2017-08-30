Further Sanctions Pressure on N. Korea 'Dangerous' - Russian Foreign Ministry

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stressed in phone talks with US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Wednesday that Moscow considered further strengthening of sanctions pressure on North Korea "counterproductive and dangerous," according to the Russian Foreign Ministry.

© REUTERS/ Kim Kyung-Hoon Berlin Calls on North Korea to Abandon Nuclear Tests

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stressed in phone talks with US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Wednesday that Moscow considered further strengthening of sanctions pressure on North Korea "counterproductive and dangerous," the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"Lavrov again emphasized the absence of alternatives to political and diplomatic ways to overcome tensions on the Korean peninsula and the need to refrain from any military steps that could lead to unpredictable consequences… Russia believes that further increase of sanctions pressure on North Korea is counterproductive and dangerous," the ministry said in a statement.

The situation on the Korean Peninsula has escalated in recent months due to Pyongyang's missile launches and nuclear tests, all conducted in violation of the UN Security Council resolutions. On August 5, the UN Security Council unanimously adopted Resolution 2371, which further tightens sanctions against North Korea in response to Pyongyang's ballistic missiles tests conducted in late July.

In mid-August, the tests caused a harsh reaction of US President Donald Trump, who threatened to unleash "fire and fury" against North Korea if it endangered the United States. After Trump’s statement, North Korean media reported that the country’s leadership was considering a missile strike on a US military base located on the island of Guam.

The most recent test was conducted on Tuesday when North Korea launched a missile, which flew over Japan before falling into the Pacific Ocean 1,180 kilometers (733 miles) east of the island of Hokkaido.