Trump: Talks Will Not Resolve North Korean Issue

US President Donald Trump stated that the United States should not use talks or payments to North Korea as a diplomatic effort because it wouldn`t solve the issue.

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The US diplomatic approach to North Korea has not been working for the past 25 years and would not resolve the issue now, President Donald Trump said in a statement on Wednesday.

The U.S. has been talking to North Korea, and paying them extortion money, for 25 years. Talking is not the answer! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 30 августа 2017 г.

The day before Trump also commented on the Pyongyang's recent missile tests, saying that they had signaled its contempt for its neighbors and the members of the United Nations.

North Korea launched a projectile Japan considers to be the Hwasong-12 ballistic missile which flew over Japan before falling into the Pacific Ocean 1,180 kilometers (733 miles) east of Japan's northern island Hokkaido. The UN Security Council will hold a meeting on the issue as it is the second missile launch by Pyongyang in just few days

Tensions around Pyongyang's missile program have further escalated this summer, following the adoption of the UN Security Council sanctions, which led to North Korea trading threats and warnings with the United States. Most notably, Pyongyang said it might consider an attack on the area near the US territory of Guam in the Western Pacific.

In response, US President Donald Trump threatened to unleash "fire and fury" against North Korea if it endangered the United States. Trump's escalation of rhetoric toward Pyongyang has been criticized by US Democrats, some major US allies, including Germany, as well as Russia and China, who called on the parties to resume a dialogue and proposed a "double freeze" plan to settle the conflict urging North Korea to stop nuclear tests and calling on the US and South Korea to refrain from joint drills.