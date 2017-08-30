US, Japan Considering Oil Embargo on N Korea - Tokyo's Envoy to UN

Japan and the US are discussing possible introduction of an oil embargo on North Korea in light of the recent missile launch by the country.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Japanese Ambassador to the United Nations Koro Bessho doesn't rule out the possibility of imposing an international oil embargo on North Korea through a resolution of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) in light of Pyongyang's latest missile launch, the NHK broadcaster said Wednesday.

© AFP 2017/ TIMOTHY A. CLARY Leaders of Japan, S Korea Agree to Seek Tougher UNSC Sanctions Against N Korea

"We will consider it [the embargo] starting now," Bessho was quoted as saying by the broadcaster, when asked by reporters about the possibility of imposing an oil embargo.

The broadcaster added that a diplomatic source had also confirmed such plans.

"Starting August 30, Japan and the United States will begin negotiations with other countries on arranging a sanctions resolution, focusing on oil embargo among other measures," the source said.

The broadcaster noted, however, that China objected to the proposed embargo, stressing that such measures would worsen the lives of ordinary North Korean citizens.

On Tuesday, North Korea launched an intermediate-range Hwasong-12 ballistic missile, which flew over Japan before falling into the Pacific Ocean 733 miles east of Japan's northern island Hokkaido.