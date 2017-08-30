Register
14:03 GMT +330 August 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Russian Foreign Ministry building

    Germany Provided Not a Single Fact of Russia's Electoral Campaign Interference

    © Sputnik/ Vladimir Pesnya
    Politics
    Get short URL
    111040

    FM Lavrov recalled the US wiretap of German chancellor, Angela Merkel, when commenting on alleged electoral interference by Russia.

    DOHA (Sputnik) – German intelligence provided no facts of Russia’s alleged interference in the electoral campaign in Germany, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Wednesday.

    "Maybe they want to prove their effectiveness, but they cannot provide a single fact. Speaking of facts, it is well known that some time ago it was revealed that the US security services were wiretapping the German chancellor. I do not recall the German counterintelligence saying anything about this established fact," Lavrov told a press conference.

    The rhetoric concerning Moscow's alleged interference in the German, as well as the US election campaigns, met strong opposition from the Russian side. Russia has repeatedly and vehemently denied interfering in the vote, insisting that it does not meddle in the internal affairs of other countries.

    President Donald Trump speaks during a joint news conference with Finnish President Sauli Niinisto, Monday, Aug. 28, 2017, in the East Room of the White House in Washington.
    © AP Photo/ Alex Brandon
    Trump: 'I Think We Will Eventually Get Along With' Russia

    The US Congress is currently investigating Russia's alleged meddling in last year's US presidential election, as a number of media outlets, citing their sources, regularly accuse Moscow of interfering in the election process.

    In November 2016, Merkel said she did not rule out the possibility of Russian hackers interfering in Germany's federal election. In January, German media reported that the BND had suspicions that Russia could try and influence the outcome of the elections taking place across Europe this year. However, German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel stressed during his visit to Moscow in March of this year that Berlin had no proof or indication of Russia trying to meddle in its election process.

    In 2013, Berlin was appalled by disclosures of classified US documents by Edward Snowden that revealed the scope of the US National Security Agency's surveillance. Two years later is was discovered that German foreign intelligence agency BND had helped US spies. Merkel, whose mobile phone was allegedly being wiretapped, famously remarked that spying among friends was unacceptable.

    Tags:
    election meddling, election campaign, Russian Foreign Ministry, Sergei Lavrov, Germany, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Naked Beauty: Mesmerizing Body Art Show in South Korea
    Naked Beauty: Mesmerizing Body Art Show in South Korea
    Trump Houston Border Cartoon
    We’ll Build a Wall, and Make Atlantis Pay For It!
    European States Hit Hardest by Islamist Terrorists
    Islamist Terrorists Hit European States Hardest

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok