Lavrov Responds to Netanyahu's Claim of Iran Allegedly Aiming to Attack Israel

The Russian foreign minister commented on Prime Minister Netanyahu's claim accusing Iran of preparing to attack Israel.

DOHA (Sputnik) – Russia does not have any information that anyone is preparing an attack on Israel, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Wednesday.

"We do not have any information that someone is preparing an attack on Israel," Lavrov told a press conference.

On Monday during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accused Iran of building sites in Syria and Lebanon to produce missiles allegedly aiming to eradicate Israel.

Israel has been long opposing Iran's and Lebanon-based Hezbollah group's presense in Syria.

Iran has been providing support to the Syrian government in its fight against various terrorist groups, including Daesh, and acts alongside Russia and Turkey as one of the guarantor states of the ceasefire in Syria. Tehran also refuted the reports that its military had conducted independent operations in Syria.