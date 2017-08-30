China Hopes India to Prevent Future Border Standoffs Like Doklam

China expressed hope that India will not permit any standoffs like the one at Doklam from occurring in the future.

BEIJING (Sputnik) — China hopes that India will remember the lessons of latest border confrontation in the disputed area of Doklam, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Wednesday.

On Monday, the Indian Ministry of External Affiars (MEA) said that India and China had agreed on an accelerated disengagement of troops in a disputed area in Doklam after more than two months of confrontation.

"We expect that the Indian side will learn the lesson from this incident and will prevent such situations from happening again in the future," the minister said.

He added that China wanted to achieve stable and meaningful relations between the two countries, because it was of the most interest not only to China, but to India and neighboring countries.

New Delhi and Beijing were locked in a border standoff since mid-June. The confrontation began after Indian troops blocked Chinese road construction in the disputed area of Doklam (Donglang) near India's mountainous Sikkim state, where New Delhi supports Bhutan’s territorial claims.