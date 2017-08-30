Register
14:04 GMT +330 August 2017
    In this Aug. 10, 2017, file photo, a man watches a television screen showing U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un during a news program at the Seoul Train Station in Seoul, South Korea.

    ‘The US Problem of Dominance’ Drives Tensions With North Korea

    Last week, US President Donald Trump cited North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s decision not to strike the US Pacific territory of Guam during tough talk at a rally. Trump may be one of the US’ most volatile recent leaders, but turning aggressive war rhetoric into political fodder is nothing new, analysts told Loud & Clear on Tuesday.

    “The United States national security state for decades has pursued a policy toward North Korea which is based on the idea that North Korea must buckle under US demands, and essentially give up any hope of having what many other countries regard as an essential deterrent to US military aggression against North Korea – and thus allow the US to bestow the gift of something closer to normal relations with North Korea,” award-winning investigative journalist Gareth Porter told Radio Sputnik’s Loud & Clear on Tuesday.

    ​Porter calls this phenomenon "the US problem of dominance." Since the end of the Cold War, Washington has clung to the idea it has been in a position to demand "that other countries that are weaker than the US essentially buckle under" to US policies, Porter said.

    US leaders’ sense of arrogance combined with their notion of being “guardians” of empire, as former State Department official Matthew Hoh told Sputnik News last week, has led to "war and occupation" in Iraq and Afghanistan, Porter told Radio Sputnik. The two costly conflicts will rack up $4 to $6 trillion in bills that Americans will eventually have to pay for via higher taxes.

