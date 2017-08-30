May Has 'Full Confidence' in Johnson Despite Media Criticism - Downing Street

UK Prime Minister Theresa May has absolute confidence in Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson in spite of media reports claiming that he is not respected both at home and abroad, according to a UK government spokesperson.

LONDON (Sputnik) — UK Prime Minister Theresa May has absolute confidence in Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson in spite of media reports claiming that he is not respected both at home and abroad, a UK government spokesperson said Tuesday.

"I can confirm that the prime minister has a good relationship with Boris Johnson and has full confidence in him. He's doing a good job," the spokesperson told reporters.

Earlier in August, The Times newspaper reported that the intelligence agencies were nervous about providing Johnson with classified information, with foreign partners allegedly thinking he "is a joke."

International media outlets have repeatedly mocked at Johnson for his appearance, the manner of conversation, and claimed that it is difficult to take the minister seriously.