Trudeau Announces $45.3Mln to Support Gender Equality, Economy in Middle East

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that his country will spend $45.3 million on projects that promote economic development and gender equality in the Middle East, according to the Prime Minister's office.

"Prime Minister Trudeau announced $45.3 million to support projects that promote economic development, the empowerment of women, and the resilience of refugee-hosting communities in Jordan and the Middle East," the release stated.

Trudeau also discussed Canada and Jordan's commitment to regional security and a more prosperous Middle East during a meeting with King Abdullah II of Jordan in Ottawa, the release said.

The leaders also discussed Canada's commitment to the situation in Iraq and Syria, according to the release.