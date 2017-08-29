Modi to Visit China for BRICS Summit Amid Uncertainty of Doklam Pact

Though the confirmation is being seen as a positive indication, doubts persist over whether the Doklam crisis has indeed been resolved as India and China continue to have differing views on the terms of the agreement.

New Delhi (Sputnik) — A day after India confirmed mutual disengagement of troops from Doklam, New Delhi has announced Prime Minister Narendra Modi's participation at the 9th BRICS summit in China. Last week, both the Indian & Chinese foreign ministry had avoided confirming Modi's participation in the event.

"At the invitation of the President of People's Republic of China, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Xiamen in China's Fujian province during September 3-5, 2017 to attend the 9th BRICS Summit," read a statement by India's foreign ministry.

© AP Photo/ Anupam Nath China Vows to Maintain High Combat Readiness in Disputed Doklam Area Amid Troops' Withdrawal

Meanwhile, Chinese foreign ministry did not clarify whether the upcoming visit of the Indian Prime Minister was a factor in ending the standoff. China's Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying told reporters, "China's has displayed its sincerity as a major country and that ensuring the success of the summit serves the interest of all relevant parties."

The Chinese government has also refused to make any commitment to halt road construction activity at Doklam (Doglang in Chinese) — a patch of land claimed by both China and Bhutan as its own. It was the road construction activity that had prompted Indian to deploy its soldiers in the area, preventing a disruption of status quo in the disputed territory.

"I can tell you that Chinese border troops will continue to station and patrol in the Donglang area. In order to defend the needs of defending the border and to improve living conditions, China has long engaged in road construction in Donglang area. We will take into account all relevant factors including the weather and we will make plans, including for road construction, in accordance with the situation on the ground," Hua replied on Tuesday when asked if China had agreed to stop road construction.

The discrepancies in the statement by India and China have raised speculations of fresh discord between the two neighbors.