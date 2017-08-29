US Envoy to UN Threatens With 'Serious' Response to New N Korean Missile Launch

US Ambassador to the United Nations Hikki Haley threatened with an upcoming response to the new North Korean missile launch amid an emergency UNSC meeting on the issue.

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) — US Ambassador to the United Nations Hikki Haley said that "something serious has to happen" as a response to latest Pyongyang's missile launch earlier in the day, adding that "enough is enough."

She said that the United States, Japan and South Korea have called for an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council on Tuesday afternoon.

"What happened yesterday is absolutely unacceptable and irresponsible. The United States along with Japan and South Korea have called for an emergency Security Council meeting this afternoon," Haley said.

She further went on to accuse North Korea of violating "every single UN Security Council resolution that we've had."

The US ambassador expressed hope that "China and Russia continue to work with us like they have in the past on North Korea, but I think enough is enough."

Earlier in the day, US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday, commenting on the latest North Korean missile launch earlier in the day, that "all options are on the table."

Russia and China have repeatedly called on Washington and Pyongyang to resume a dialogue and proposed a "double freeze" plan to settle the conflict urging North Korea to stop nuclear tests and calling on the US and South Korea to refrain from joint drills.