Register
02:06 GMT +330 August 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    US Ambassador to the UN and current UN Security Council president, Nikki Haley arrives for a United Nations Security Council meeting on Syria, at the UN headquarters in New York

    US Envoy to UN Threatens With 'Serious' Response to New N Korean Missile Launch

    © AFP 2017/ Jewel SAMAD
    Politics
    Get short URL
    131803

    US Ambassador to the United Nations Hikki Haley threatened with an upcoming response to the new North Korean missile launch amid an emergency UNSC meeting on the issue.

    UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) — US Ambassador to the United Nations Hikki Haley said that "something serious has to happen" as a response to latest Pyongyang's missile launch earlier in the day, adding that "enough is enough."

    She said that the United States, Japan and South Korea have called for an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council on Tuesday afternoon.

    "What happened yesterday is absolutely unacceptable and irresponsible. The United States along with Japan and South Korea have called for an emergency Security Council meeting this afternoon," Haley said.

    She further went on to accuse North Korea of violating "every single UN Security Council resolution that we've had."

    The US ambassador expressed hope that "China and Russia continue to work with us like they have in the past on North Korea, but I think enough is enough."

    People watch a television news screen showing file footage of a North Korean missile launch, at a railway station in Seoul on August 29, 2017.
    © AFP 2017/ JUNG Yeon-Je
    Korean Peninsula War Would Lead to 'Innumerable Tragedies' - Moscow
    Earlier in the day, US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday, commenting on the latest North Korean missile launch earlier in the day, that "all options are on the table."

    Russia and China have repeatedly called on Washington and Pyongyang to resume a dialogue and proposed a "double freeze" plan to settle the conflict urging North Korea to stop nuclear tests and calling on the US and South Korea to refrain from joint drills.

    Related:

    Tokyo Conducts Anti-Missile Drills for First Time Amid Recent N Korean Launch
    North Korea Missile Launch Undermines Efforts to Establish Dialogue - UN
    N Korea Launches a 'Shoot-Em-Up' Video Game Where Americans Are the Villains
    Naked Beauty: Mesmerizing Body Art Show in South Korea
    Tags:
    missile launch, Nikki Haley, China, Russia, United States, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK)
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Naked Beauty: Mesmerizing Body Art Show in South Korea
    Naked Beauty: Mesmerizing Body Art Show in South Korea
    Can't Be Stopped
    Can't Be Stopped
    To Thaw night concert at Moscow metro
    How to Survive the Dawn of the Dead in Moscow Metro

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok