Register
02:07 GMT +330 August 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Verkhovna Rada meeting

    Kiev to Label Russia as ‘Aggressor’ in Donbass Reintegration Bill – Lawmaker

    © Photo: President of the Ukraine Press-Service
    Politics
    Get short URL
    234708

    Russia would be considered as an "aggressor country" on a legislative level by Kiev if a draft bill on Donbass' reintegration is approved by Ukraine’s parliament, Irina Lutsenko, Ukrainian lawmaker, and the presidential parliamentary representative, said.

    KIEV (Sputnik) — The draft legislation was announced by Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko in mid-June. The text of the bill is unknown, but according to Ukrainian lawmakers, if adopted, the new law would recognize the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk people’s republics (DPR and LPR) as Russia-occupied territories, and turn the so-called counterterrorism operation in Donbass into a military one.

    "For the first time at the legislative level, the notion that Russia is an aggressor country will be introduced," Lutsenko said Monday, as quoted by the 5 Kanal broadcaster.

    According to the lawmaker, the draft bill is 99.9 percent complete and ready for registration in the parliament.

    Lutsenko added that the draft bill on the reintegration of Donbass has a direct link to Article 51 of the UN Charter on Self-Defense.

    "It means that Ukraine has a right to self-defense. And again – this is not war, this is self-defense. It is for the International Monetary Fund to give us the means, this is for investors," the lawmaker added.

    Konstantin Kosachev, the chairman of the Russian upper house's Foreign Affairs Committee, said that Kiev's plans to adopt a new legislation labeling Moscow an "aggressor" could be explained by the absence of any evidence, proving Russia's alleged aggression.

    "Kiev's intention to call Russia an 'aggressor country' on the legislative level paradoxically shows that Kiev lacks sufficient arguments for it… And when there is neither proof, nor certainty, one has to adopt laws, stipulating who is considered to be an aggressor, and who is not," Kosachev wrote on his Facebook page, adding that if there was a real act of aggression, the aggressor would be obvious to everyone.

    Shebekino customs checkpoint on Russian-Ukrainian border. File photo
    © Sputnik/ Valery Morev
    Russia to Consider Retaliation If Ukraine Toughens Border Control
    Kiev launched a military operation in Ukraine’s southeast in April 2014, after local residents refused to recognize the new Ukrainian authorities, which came to power as a result of what was considered by many as a coup. In February 2015, the two sides agreed to a ceasefire following negotiations brokered by the leaders of the Normandy Group in Minsk, Belarus.

    Related:

    Russia to Respond to Possible US Increase of Military Presence in Ukraine
    Russia Sends 68th Convoy With Relief Aid to Southeast Ukraine
    Russia, France, Germany, Ukraine Leaders Support Truce in Donbass
    Tags:
    aggression, LPR, DPR, Irina Lutsenko, Ukraine, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Naked Beauty: Mesmerizing Body Art Show in South Korea
    Naked Beauty: Mesmerizing Body Art Show in South Korea
    Can't Be Stopped
    Can't Be Stopped
    To Thaw night concert at Moscow metro
    How to Survive the Dawn of the Dead in Moscow Metro

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok