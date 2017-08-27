Register
    U.S. President Donald Trump (R) and South Korean President Moon Jae-in (4thL) meet with their delegations in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., June 30, 2017

    Seoul Considers New N Korea Missile Launches a Sign of Will for Dialogue

    © REUTERS/ Carlos Barria
    South Korean President Moon Jae-in's administration does not rule out that Saturday’s short-range missile launches by Pyongyang demonstrate North Korea’s readiness for dialogue despite the ongoing US-South Korean drills, a source in the administration told Yonhap news agency on Sunday.

    TOKYO (Sputnik) – On Saturday, North Korea test fired short-rage ballistic missiles off its eastern coast. The US Pacific Command said it had detected three launches, two of which failed in flight, while a third one appeared to have blown up almost immediately. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff estimated the missiles had traveled over 150 miles before plunging into the Sea of Japan. Tokyo said the tests did not pose a direct threat to Japan’s security

    "It is clear that the current situation has nothing to do with strategic provocations … It seems that North Korea is trying not to aggravate the situation. This kind of low-intensity provocation can be read as a signal that a mood for dialogue can follow the allies' military exercises," the source said.

    People are seen past a television screen showing a file image of North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un (C) as news anchors (on screen, L and R) provide coverage of this morning's North Korean missile launch, at a railway station in Seoul on August 26, 2017
    © AFP 2017/ Ed JONES
    North Korea Fires Three Short-Range Missiles Into Sea

    Tensions on the Korean Peninsula have recently flared up following the adoption of new UN Security Council sanctions in early August in response to Pyongyang’s July missile launches. The move led to North Korea trading threats and warnings with the United States. Most notably, Pyongyang said it might consider an attack on the area near the US territory of Guam in the Western Pacific.

    Despite the improvement of rhetoric over the recent days, Washington and Seoul started their joint Ulchi Freedom Guardian (UFG) drills in South Korea on August 21, which are supposed to last until August 31. The North condemned the drills saying they would only escalate the situation in the region.

    In June, China initiated a road map for the settlement of North Korean crisis, the so-called double freeze plan, which provides for the simultaneous cessation of North Korea's nuclear activity and the US-South Korean military exercises. The initiative has been supported by Russia but rejected by the United States. North Korea has yet to issue a response to the proposal.

    Moon Jae-in, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), China, Japan, South Korea
