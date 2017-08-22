India Welcomes Trump's New Afghan Plan, Calls for Fighting Terror Safe Havens

NEW DELHI (Sputnik) – On Monday, the US leader announced the new strategy for Afghanistan, which included expanded authority for US troops to target terrorists in the Asian country.
"We welcome President Trump’s determination to enhance efforts to overcome the challenges facing Afghanistan and confronting issues of safe havens and other forms of cross-border support enjoyed by terrorists. India shares these concerns and objectives," the statement said.
The Indian ministry also reaffirmed its commitment to support the Afghan government’s efforts aimed at ensuring peace and security in the country.
Trump said he appreciates India's current contribution to Afghanistan's stability but stated he expects New Delhi to do more. US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said that India would be a key partner for the United States that could help modernize Afghanistan both politically and economically.
Afghanistan has long been suffering from an unstable political, social and security situation due to the activity of the Taliban and Daesh terrorist groups. The Afghan National Defense and Security Forces supported by the US-led coalition are currently conducting joint offensive operations to combat terrorism across the country.
