India Welcomes Trump's New Afghan Plan, Calls for Fighting Terror Safe Havens

New Delhi welcomes the announcement of a new strategy by US President Donald Trump for Afghanistan, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

NEW DELHI (Sputnik) – On Monday, the US leader announced the new strategy for Afghanistan, which included expanded authority for US troops to target terrorists in the Asian country.

"We welcome President Trump’s determination to enhance efforts to overcome the challenges facing Afghanistan and confronting issues of safe havens and other forms of cross-border support enjoyed by terrorists. India shares these concerns and objectives," the statement said.

The Indian ministry also reaffirmed its commitment to support the Afghan government’s efforts aimed at ensuring peace and security in the country.

© REUTERS/ Joe Skipper India to Be Key US Partner in Modernizing Afghanistan - Tillerson

"We are committed to supporting the Government and the people of Afghanistan in their efforts to bring peace, security, stability and prosperity in their country. We have been steadfast in extending reconstruction and development assistance to Afghanistan in keeping with our traditional friendship with its people. We will continue these efforts, including in partnership with other countries," the ministry stressed.

Trump said he appreciates India's current contribution to Afghanistan's stability but stated he expects New Delhi to do more. US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said that India would be a key partner for the United States that could help modernize Afghanistan both politically and economically.

Afghanistan has long been suffering from an unstable political, social and security situation due to the activity of the Taliban and Daesh terrorist groups. The Afghan National Defense and Security Forces supported by the US-led coalition are currently conducting joint offensive operations to combat terrorism across the country.