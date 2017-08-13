Why Claims of Alleged Secret Transfer of Iran's Hardware to Russia Are 'False'

Russian Senator Frants Klintsevich, the first deputy chairman of the parliament's upper chamber's Defense and Security Committee, refuted a media report claiming that Iranian military hardware had been allegedly sent to Russia in violation of a UN Security Council resolution. The Russian Defense Ministry is yet to comment on the issue.

Earlier, German newspaper Welt am Sonntag reported citing an anonymous source in "Western intelligence services" that Tehran had secretly sent some components of heavy offensive weapons to Russia for maintenance in an alleged violation of the 2231 UNSC resolution via the Syrian territory.

The Russian senator told RIA Novosti that there is no need to transfer any Iran's military equipment that needs repair to Russia because Moscow had earlier prepared Iranian specialists to do repairs at home.

"Russia supplied Iran with a large number of military equipment, which, of course, needs maintenance. At the same time Russia prepared Iranian specialists who can carry out these works themselves," Klintsevich said.

According to him, Russia prepared Iranian specialists in full compliance with UNSC resolutions.

Military expert Igor Korotchenko also commented on the controversial report. He said that the information is "fake," adding that it is aimed to present Russia and Iran as the sides which violate UN resolutions.

"In military-technical contacts with Tehran, Moscow strictly adheres to the resolutions of the UN Security Council and does not violate them. The purpose of this provocation is to cast a shadow on Russia and try to discredit Moscow's efforts in the politico-diplomatic resolution of the Syrian crisis," he pointed out.

Welt am Sonntag claimed that planes from Iran landed twice at the Hmeymim airbase in Syria, adding that they supposedly delivered military cargo intended for transfer to Russia. The article does not mention specific types of weapons. The cargo was allegedly transported by trucks to the Syrian city port of Tartus in the Mediterranean Sea, loaded onto a Russian transport ship and taken to the city of Novorossiysk.