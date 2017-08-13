Libyan National Army Head Arrives in Moscow for Talks With Lavrov

The commander of the Libyan National Army arrived in Moscow for the talks with the Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Marshal Khalifa Haftar, the commander of the Libyan National Army, had arrived in Moscow for the talks with the Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov scheduled for Monday, the head of the Russian contact group on intra-Libyan settlement told Sputnik.

Earlier in the day, Dengov told Sputnik that Haftar's flight to Moscow had been delayed.

"Yes, he has arrived and checked into a hotel," Lev Dengov said late Saturday.

Libya has been suffering from a civil war since 2011 when long-time leader Muammar Gaddafi was overthrown. The country’s eastern regions are governed by the elected parliament headquartered in the city of Tobruk. Besides, the Government of National Accord, formed with the support from the United Nations and Europe and headed by Fayez Sarraj, operates in the country’s west, including the Libyan capital of Tripoli.

The eastern authorities act independently from the west, cooperating with the National Army led by Haftar, which fights against Islamic terrorists.

Moscow has been providing support for the regulation of the crisis in Libya and has repeatedly said it was ready to cooperate with all the interested Libyan parties.