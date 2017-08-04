New EU Anti-Russia Sanctions Have No Impact on Russia's Rostec - Rostec

New EU anti-Russian sanctions over deliveries of Siemens turbines to Crimea will not have any impact on Rostec subsidiaries, OAO and OOO VO Tekhnopromexport, the Russian state corporation told Sputnik on Friday.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Council of the European Union said earlier on Friday the EU had added 3 Russian nationals and 3 companies to its anti-Russian sanctions list over the illegal transfer of gas turbines to Crimea.
"These sanctions will have no impact whatsoever," Rostec said.
According to the Official Journal of the EU, Russian Deputy Energy Minister Andrey Chemezov, Energy Ministry's department head Evgeny Grabchak, and Director General of OAO Technopromexport (VO TPE) Sergey Topor-Gilka have been added to the EU "black list."
Russian engineering OAO (Open Joint Stock Company) Technopromexport, as well as a limited liability company of the same name (OOO VO TPE) were added to the list for the involvement in the purchase and installation of the gas turbines in Crimea.
Earlier in the day, the EU imposed additional sanctions on Moscow over a scandal surrounding the transfer of turbines supplied by German company Siemens to the Russian peninsula of Crimea in violation of previous Brussels' sanctions. The EU added three Russian nationals and three companies to its sanctions list over the issue.
After this decision, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement that Moscow reserved the right to respond to EU anti-Russia sanctions extension.
In early July, Siemens created a task force team to investigate reports about the alleged transfer of turbines produced by Siemens Gas Turbines Technologies, a joint venture with the Russian Power Machines company, to the Crimean peninsula. The company said that all four of its turbines intended for a project in Russia's southern Krasnodar Territory were illegally delivered to Crimea. Against the backdrop of the situation, Siemens expressed its intention to annul a power plant equipment supply license agreement, repurchase the turbines and suspend power equipment supplies to Russian state firms to devise new control measures.
