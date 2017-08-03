Register
20:03 GMT +303 August 2017
Live
    Search
    U.S. President Donald Trump is applauded after delivering his first address to a joint session of Congress from the floor of the House of Representatives iin Washington, U.S., February 28, 2017

    'Flawed' Sanctions Law: How Trump Can Gain the Upper Hand Over Congress

    © REUTERS/ Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool
    Politics
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    New US Sanctions Law Against Russia, Iran, N Korea Signed: Consequences (30)
    91873243

    On Wednesday, United States President Donald Trump signed into law a new package of sanctions against Russia, Iran and North Korea. Earlier, the bill dubbed "Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act" was overwhelmingly approved by the Senate and the House of Representatives.

    In this April 21, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump poses for a portrait in the Oval Office in Washington after an interview with The Associated Press.
    © AP Photo/ Andrew Harnik
    Trump 'Falls Into a Trap' by Signing New Anti-Russian Sanctions
    The sanctions target Russia's defense, intelligence, mining, shipping and railway industries and restrict dealings with Russian banks and energy companies. The law also limits the US president's ability to ease any sanctions on Russia by requiring Congress's approval to lift any restrictions.

    The new legislation punishes Moscow for its alleged meddling in the 2016 US presidential election, its alleged involvement in the situation in Ukraine, as well as its military activities in Syria.

    Congress and the White House were at odds over the bill for over two months during which the president managed to negotiate some minor concessions. However, the fact that Trump finally signed the new sanctions into law looks like his "serious political defeat," RIA Novosti contributor and political commentator Rostislav Ishchenko wrote in an op-ed.

    On Wednesday, Trump also issued a statement in which he described the newly signed law as "seriously flawed," particularly because "it encroaches on the executive branch’s authority to negotiate."

    According to the president, the bill contradicts the US Constitution by limiting the president’s flexibility in dealing with foreign affairs.

    This photo taken on May 7, 2013 shows Russian and the US flags running up as the US Secretary of State arrives at Moscow Vnukovo Airport
    © AFP 2017/ MLADEN ANTONOV
    New US Sanctions Preclude Reconciliation With Moscow – Russian Lawmaker
    "In terms of the American political tradition, Trump is right referring to the principles of the Constitution. The American Constitution doesn’t clearly define all possible scenarios in which the president can act independently from the legislative branch. But generally the White House has traditionally been in charge of external affairs," Ishchenko pointed out.

    According to the Constitution and political traditions, the president of the United States can impose or remove sanctions, as well make international agreements without congressional ratification. Moreover, the president can suspend already ratified international agreements.

    "As we can see, the US president can sometimes combine executive and legislative functions, which gives him room to decide on important international issues without congressional involvement," the author noted.

    Moreover, the American political tradition presumes that only the president can overturn a presidential executive order. Sanctions against Russia were imposed at Barack Obama’s executive order. However, with the new bill signed into law, Trump cannot remove or renegotiate the sanctions in a unilateral move.

    U.S. President Donald Trump enters the Rose Garden from the White House colonnade to announce his decision to leave the Paris Climate Agreement in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, U.S., JJune 1, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Joshua Roberts
    Trump Approval Rating Lowest Since May at 42 Percent - Poll
    "Of course, this is a serious blow to Trump’s powers, but it is only a tactical defeat. In the long run, he may turn the tables," the article read.

    According to Ishchenko, there is only one simple reason why Trump did not veto the sanctions bill.

    "Both congressional chambers now have a bipartisan majority capable of overriding the presidential veto. Thus, Trump’s attempt to block the bill would make no sense and could deepen the tensions between the White House and Congress and among the legislative factions as well. If Trump had tried to veto the bill he would also bog down in a long legal procedure. Nevertheless, there is a consensus in Congress. If Trump had acted against it he would risk finding himself against the whole nation, on the way leading to his impeachment," Ishchenko wrote.

    Trump finally signed the bill, but his statement proves he is shedding all responsibility for its consequences. Moreover, according to Ishchenko, Trump will now have a scope for maneuvering. In particular, Trump may be able to pressure Washington’s allies in Europe but as a president bound hand and foot by Congress.

    View of the Ivan the Great Belfry and the Moscow Kremlin's palaces and churches from the roof of the Lenin Russian State Library, Moscow
    © Sputnik/ Vladimir Pesnya
    Kremlin on New US Sanctions: Russia Will Defend its Interests
    As for negotiating with Moscow, Trump still keeps almost all of his potential.

    "Of course, Trump cannot remove the sanctions, but Moscow didn’t expect that it was possible. However, Trump still has the constitutional right to negotiate with Russia on Syria, Ukraine and other external affairs without congressional approval. At the same time, he could use Congress as an excuse while bargaining with Moscow," the article read.

    Moreover, according to Ishchenko, Trump could also blame Congress for the possible future difficulties in Washington’s foreign policy, citing as a reason the congressional encroachment in his powers.

    "If he plays his political game accurately he could not only make Congress to account for the US failures in the Middle East and Europe but also change the current situation in such a manner so that Congress itself will raise a concern over the constitutionality of the sanctions bill," the article concluded.

    Topic:
    New US Sanctions Law Against Russia, Iran, N Korea Signed: Consequences (30)

    Related:

    Trump Caved to Establishment on Russia Sanctions, Yet May Try to Repair Ties
    Trump Did Not Speak to Putin Prior to Signing Russia Sanctions Bill, White House
    New Sanctions: 'US Leaves No Chance for Constructive Cooperation With Russia'
    Trump: New US Sanctions Law to Drive China, Russia, N Korea Much Closer Together
    Tags:
    negotiations, anti-Russian sanctions, tensions, US Congress, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Shoot for the Sky: Russian Female Wingsuit Jumpers Set National Record
    Shoot for the Sky: Russian Female Wingsuit Jumpers Set National Record
    Trade is War
    Trade is War
    T-90MS: New Life for a Russian 'Flying Tank'
    T-90MS: New Life for a Russian 'Flying Tank'

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok