09:12 GMT +329 July 2017
    U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson

    Tillerson Calls on Nations to Toughen UN Sanctions on N Korea Over ICBM Tests

    © REUTERS/ Joe Skipper
    410405

    Rex Tillerson urged all countries to support stronger UN sanctions against North Korea after it fired off a second intercontinental ballistic missile.

    The intercontinental ballistic missile Hwasong-14 is seen in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang, July, 4 2017.
    © REUTERS/ KCNA
    'Stern Warning': North Korea Says New Missile Tests Prove All US Is in Range
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson urged all countries on Friday to support stronger UN sanctions against North Korea after it fired off a second intercontinental ballistic missile.

    "All nations should take a strong public stance against North Korea, by maintaining and strengthening UN sanctions to ensure North Korea will face consequences for its relentless pursuit of nuclear weapons and the means to deliver them," he said in a statement.

    "As the principle economic enablers of North Korea’s nuclear weapon and ballistic missile development program, China and Russia bear unique responsibility for this growing threat to regional and global security," he continued.

    Tillerson argued that the United States sought the peaceful denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and the end to "belligerent actions" by North Korea, but added "we will never accept a nuclear-armed North Korea nor abandon our commitment to our allies and partners in the region."

    Prongyang has earlier claimed the Friday night launch of an ICBM – the second one in three weeks – put US mainland in the range of its nuclear weapons. It has been sharply criticized by the United States and its allies for violating UN resolutions, which ban the North from running ballistic missile and nuclear programs.

    US, Seoul Conduct Ballistic Missile Test Following North Korea's Latest Launch
    North Korean Wooden Land Mine Swept Into South Korea
    Is North Korea Hacking Satellite Agencies, Laboratories in India?
    ICBMs, missile test, Rex Tillerson, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), United States
