Trump Tweets That He's Named a New Chief of Staff

US President Donald Trump has named General John F. Kelly as the new White House chief of staff. The position had previously been occupied by former Republican National Committee (RNC) chairman Reince Priebus.

I am pleased to inform you that I have just named General/Secretary John F Kelly as White House Chief of Staff. He is a Great American…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 28, 2017

…and a Great Leader. John has also done a spectacular job at Homeland Security. He has been a true star of my Administration — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 28, 2017

Kelly already served in the Trump administration as his Secretary of Homeland Security. Kelly, a former US Marine Corps General who served in the Iraq War. He also served as the commander of US Southern Command, whose area of responsibility includes Latin America (save Mexico) and South America. A 40-year military veteran, the plain-spoken Kelly passed his Senate confirmation 88-11. He is expected to start his job as the new Chief of Staff on Monday, July 31.

A few minutes later, Trump tweeted a congratulations to Priebus for his service, implying that the former RNC chair had either resigned or been fired from his post after weeks of friction and speculation. Preibus himself would issue a statement where he thanked the president for the opportunity.