Macron: France, Russia Working Together to Prevent Hacking

“Russian interference in the French election was an almost exclusive issue during my first phone conversation with [Russian President] Vladimir Putin. I told him about facts of computer hacking and of behavior by some media that I possessed. These sensitive issues should not make obstacles for our bilateral relations. It is important to create a protocol to prevent computer hacking from happening again. We are working on that,” Macron said.
The president pointed out the importance of data exchanges between official bodies of Russia and France.
Moscow has repeatedly denied the allegations. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that there was no proof that Russia was meddling in the election processes of the United States, Germany, France, or the United Kingdom.
