Register
22:06 GMT +316 July 2017
Live
    Search
    May 29, 2017. Russian President Vladimir Putin leaves an entry in the Honored Visitor Book of the National Museum of Versailles and Trianon, Versailles. Right: French President Emmanuel Macron

    Macron: France, Russia Working Together to Prevent Hacking

    © Sputnik/ Aleksey Nikolskyi
    Politics
    Get short URL
    0 21941

    French President Emmanuel Macron stated that France and Russia are cooperating in work to prevent hacking.

    French Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron attends a meeting with the media after a session of the Russian-French Council for economic, financial, industrial and trade issues in Moscow, Russia, January 25, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Maxim Shemetov
    France Finds No Traces of Russian Hackers in Attack on Macron's Campaign
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) – France and Russia are working on ways to prevent hacking and the issue should not affect bilateral relations between the two states, French President Emmanuel Macron told the Journal du Dimanche media outlet in an interview published on Sunday.

    “Russian interference in the French election was an almost exclusive issue during my first phone conversation with [Russian President] Vladimir Putin. I told him about facts of computer hacking and of behavior by some media that I possessed. These sensitive issues should not make obstacles for our bilateral relations. It is important to create a protocol to prevent computer hacking from happening again. We are working on that,” Macron said.

    The president pointed out the importance of data exchanges between official bodies of Russia and France.

    Cyber security
    © Flickr/
    France's Cyberattack Concerns Unrelated to Russia - Government Spokesman
    Concerns over Russia's alleged interference in foreign elections, including through hacking and media leaks, have recently been raised in several countries including the United States and France.

    Moscow has repeatedly denied the allegations. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that there was no proof that Russia was meddling in the election processes of the United States, Germany, France, or the United Kingdom.

    Related:

    France Finds No Traces of Russian Hackers in Attack on Macron's Campaign
    False Flag en Francais: CIA Hacked Macron to Stop Russia-France Rapprochement?
    Didn't Go According to Plan? Why France Blames Russian Hackers Ahead of Election
    France's Cyberattack Concerns Unrelated to Russia - Government Spokesman
    Tags:
    hacking, Emmanuel Macron, Russia, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Majestic Beauty of Dombay Mountain Resort
    The Majestic Beauty of Dombay Mountain Resort
    Kellyanne Conway Memes Comic
    Conclusion, Collusion, Illusion, Delusion, Confusion...
    Anti-Daesh Offensive in Syria
    Anti-Daesh Offensive in Syria

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok