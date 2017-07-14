Syrian Opposition Groups in Geneva Set to Form Single Delegation Soon

GENEVA (Sputnik) — All groups of the Syrian opposition at the Geneva talks are seriously determined to create a single delegation soon, the head of the Moscow platform's delegation, Mohannad Dlykan, said on Friday.

"All oppositions are seriously determined to form a single delegation. In order to do that, we need to agree on all papers, and this will hopefully be achieved in near future. To this end, we have agreed on a round of technical and political meetings that will start in the last week of this month, " Dlykan told reporters on the sidelines of the seventh round of Geneva talks.

On Thursday, Dlykan told Sputnik that the Moscow platform hoped to form a single delegation with other opposition groups at the next, eighth, round of the intra-Syrian talks in Geneva.

The eighth round of intra-Syrian talks is likely to take place in September, after the high-level international meeting on Syria in Astana in late August, a source close to the negotiations process told Sputnik.