08:47 GMT +311 July 2017
    Working customs (migrants from Nepal) at a checkpoint on the closed border between Qatar and Saudi Arabia

    Egyptian Foreign Minister, Saudi Deputy Foreign Minister Discuss Qatar Crisis

    © Sputnik/ Valery Melnikov
    Topic:
    Persian Gulf Disarray: a Number of States Sever Relations With Qatar (229)
    Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry and Saudi Foreign Ministry Undersecretary Adel bin Siraj Mirdad discussed in Cote d’Ivoire’s city of Abidjan the diplomatic crisis in Qatar as well as anti-terror efforts, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said.

    CAIRO (Sputnik) – The meeting was held on Monday on the sidelines of the 44th Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

    People sit on the corniche in Doha, Qatar, June 15, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Naseem Zeitoon/File Photo
    US, UK, Kuwait Call for Rapid Settlement of Diplomatic Crisis Around Qatar

    “The parties confirmed that the meeting was held as part of the coordination between Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain concerning the steps against Qatar over the violation of its commitments as well as its interference in the affairs of Arab states, support for extremism and terrorism,” the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said.

    Cars are parked outside the headquartes of Qatar Petroleum in Doha, Qatar, July 8, 2017. Picture taken July 8, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Stringer
    Total Equality: Oil Giant Makes Clear Qatar Rift Will Not Dictate Business Deals

    During the conversation, Shoukry pointed out the firm position of Egypt on fighting terrorism and the need for the international community’s responsible approach to eradication of terrorism in all its forms.

    On June 5, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates broke off diplomatic relations and communication with Qatar, accusing it of supporting terrorism and interfering in their internal affairs. The Maldives, Mauritius, and Mauritania followed suite, while Jordan and Djibouti reduced the level of their diplomatic missions in Qatar.

    In late June, Kuwait acting as a mediator in the crisis, handed over to Doha the ultimatum of the four Arab states with 13 demands, including the requests to severe Qatar’s relations with Iran, close Turkey’s military base in Qatar and shut down the Al Jazeera TV channel, as well as to end support for the Muslim Brotherhood, a terrorist organization banned in Russia.

    On July 5, the four Arab states confirmed Doha's refusal to comply with their demands and expressed regret over such a position.

    Tags:
    Adel bin Siraj Mirdad, Sameh Shoukry, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Egypt
