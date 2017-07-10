Iran, Russia Sanctions Bill Unlikely to Be Backed by Both Major US Parties

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — "We believe… the way they currently drafted the bill, neither Democrats nor Republicans will support it," Sanders stated.

However, Short noted the administration of President Donald Trump is concerned that the Senate-drafted bill, which would sanction Moscow for its alleged interference in the US elections, includes no national security waivers like other sanctions measures did in the past.

Russia has repeatedly denied interference in the US presidential election and called the allegations absurd.