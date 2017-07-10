Maduro Tells Putin About Venezuela's Efforts to Settle Internal Political Crisis

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro told Russian President Vladimir Putin in a phone conversation on Monday about the efforts Caracas makes to settle the internal political crisis in the country, the Kremlin press service said in a statement.

"Maduro told about efforts made by Venezuelan government to normalize the internal political situation in the country," the statement read.

Venezuela is suffering from a political and economic instability that sparks numerous protests across the country. Since April, the protests escalated after the Supreme Court’s decision to restrict the powers of the National Assembly. Even though the decision was reversed, opposition supporters demand resignation of the court’s judges and holding early elections. Almost 80 people have lost their lives during months of demonstrations.