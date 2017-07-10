Register
22:10 GMT +310 July 2017
    This Saturday, April. 29, 2017 still taken from video, shows an American soldier standing on an armored vehicle in the northern village of Darbasiyah, Syria

    US Abandons Previous Syrian Strategy as Washington 'Recognizes Its Failure'

    © AP Photo/ APTV
    Politics
    41055121

    Russia, the United States and Jordan have agreed to introduce a cease-fire in southwest Syria which came into force on Sunday. According to Syrian expert Bassam Abu Abdalla, the US decided to abandon its previous policy in the Middle East due to its inefficiency.

    A picture shows a general view during a fifth round of Syria peace talks on July 5, 2017, in Astana
    © AFP 2017/ STANISLAV FILIPPOV
    Russia Wants Increased US Role in Astana Process on Syria - Lavrov
    In an interview with Sputnik Arabic, an expert on international relations with the University of Damascus, Bassam Abu Abdalla, said that the change of the US political course in the Middle East is not a political maneuver or a concession to Russia.

    "The new American strategy in Syria speaks about the fact that the US has recognized its previous policy as a failure. It became clear that without change of the course the situation would only worsen," the expert said.

    According to Abdalla, the US strategy in the Middle East proved to be ineffective.

    "The US policy aimed at supporting terrorist groups with weapons and money has demonstrated its inefficiency. The Syrian opposition created by the Americans abroad was supposed to become an alternative to the Syrian government, but has not justified the US hopes either," Abdalla said.

    Commenting on the issue of whether Bashar al-Assad would remain the country's president, Abdalla noted that this question should be decided by the Syrian people.

    "This is a matter of state sovereignty, where there should be no place for foreign interference," Abdalla stated.

    As for Israel, the expert noted that the country is worried by the concentration of Syrian armed forces on its southern borders, because it hampers Israeli plans of expanding its influence in the Golan Heights.

    The expert noted, "The actions of the parties in the political process in many ways became possible thanks to Moscow's efforts. We can talk about Russia's dominant role in today's events around Syria, because it was Russia who spoke in favor of creating de-escalation zones. And the details of this initiative were discussed with the Syrian government, which indicates the trust between Russia and Syria," the expert concluded.

    Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), shows fighters from the SDF looking toward the northern town of Tabqa, Syria (File)
    © AP Photo/ Syrian Democratic Forces
    US Fulfills Syrian Democratic Forces' Wish List: Weapons and Armed Vehicles
    On Friday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov announced a cease-fire in southwest Syria reached by Russia, the United States and Jordan, which came into effect at noon on Sunday.

    The statement was made immediately after the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his counterpart Donald Trump on July 7. The three countries had agreed on a memorandum on the establishment of a de-escalation zone. It covers the Daraa, Quneitra and As-Suwayda provinces in southwestern Syria.

    Tags:
    military strategy, armed forces, Syria, United States
