Putin-Trump Meeting May 'Break Impasse' in Syrian Peace Talks

This is Why New Ceasefire Deal is Crucial for Syria's Future

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Friday, Putin and Trump held a first ever face-to-face meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany, which lasted for more than two hours.

Immediately after the meeting, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that the experts from Russia, the United States and Jordan had agreed on a memorandum on the establishment of a deescalation zone. It covers Daraa, Quneitra and As-Suwayda provinces in southwestern Syria. The ceasefire took effect on Sunday at noon Damascus time (09:00 GMT). The United States and Russia have committed themselves to ensuring the implementation of the ceasefire.

"We see that the Astana model has started to develop. The fact that Ankara, a US NATO ally, is present in Astana, as well as Iran… shows that even under these difficult negotiation conditions and political situation, it is possible to talk about peace in the Middle East, in particular in Syria… This [presidential meeting] perhaps will create the conditions to break the impasse in the Geneva talks and set it to the level of political settlement in Syria," Morozov said at a round table in Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency.

According to Morozov, this meeting can be called a "historic" one due to its outcome.

Earlier in the day, the seventh round of intra-Syrian talks kicked off in Geneva.