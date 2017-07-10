Russia Wants Increased US Role in Astana Process on Syria - Lavrov

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia would welcome the United States' more active participation at the Astana process on Syrian conflict reconciliation, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said at a press conference Monday.

"By and large, the doors for our cooperation on the further development of the de-escalation zones concept are open," Lavrov said.

He pointed out Acting Assistant Secretary of State Stuart Jones' "substantive and active" participation during the previous two rounds in Astana despite his role as an observer.

"We welcomed this decision of our US partners and will welcome their active participation," Lavrov said.

According to the foreign minister, Russia and the United States will continue cooperating on the enforcement of a de-escalation zone agreement in southwestern Syria.

"This cooperation will continue on the implementation of those agreements that were entered into on the de-escalation zone in southwestern Syria," Lavrov said.

He added that the de-escalation zone memorandum, signed between Russia, the United States and Jordan last Friday, anticipates that further details on how the safe zone is governed would be hammered out later.