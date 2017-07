MOSCOW (Sputnik) — He explained that the center would maintain direct contact with opposition groups and representatives of Syrian government forces.

"It has been agreed to use a monitoring center, which is being created by Russia, the United States and Jordan in Amman," Lavrov said at a press conference.

Negotiators within the Astana process are "very close to a final agreement" on de-escalation zones in Homs and Eastern Ghouta, while talks are ongoing on establishing the zones in Idlib, Lavrov said.