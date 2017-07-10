Russia Welcomes HNC's Presence at Syria Constitutional Reforms Talks - Lavrov

© Sputnik/ Iliya Pitalev Syrian Army Liberates 15 Villages in Southern Province of As-Suwayda From Daesh

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia welcomes the High Negotiations Committee's (HNC) participation at UN-mediated technical consultations on Syrian constitutional reforms, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Monday.

"I hope that this constructive change has affected the work with the Riyadh group by those external players who are generally making a bet on it, so to speak. These are the changes that we are actively welcoming," Lavrov said at a press conference.

Russia will continue supporting UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura's efforts on Syrian constitutional reforms and hopes all parties' interests will be represented, Lavrov added.

"We will actively support de Mistura's efforts to encourage the Syrian parties to a productive, constructive conversation about what constitutional reforms could be agreed upon," Lavrov said.

Noting incremental progress ahead of the Geneva talks that went underway earlier in the day, he singled out constitutional reforms and counterterrorism as two of the key "baskets" in negotiations.

"The constitution is such a thing which, ultimately, should reflect all concerns of all without exception ethnic and religious and political groups in Syria and which should provide a balance of interests of each of these groups," Lavrov.