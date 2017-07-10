Register
    Russian President Vladimir Putin and President of the USA Donald Trump, third right, during their meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Hamburg. Right: US Secretary if State Rex Tillerson; left: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

    Kremlin Comments on Trump's Tweets on Russia-US Cybersecurity Group

    Time will show if a Russian-US working group on cybersecurity will be established, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Monday.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The two countries' presidents did not promise anything to each other on this issue, they only said they were ready to work jointly in that direction, Peskov said.

    "Nobody promised anything to each other," he said.

    "The possibility of establishing such a group was really discussed. Whether it will be established or not, time will tell, but the heads of state spoke about the possibility… The [Russian] president gave the necessary assurances and clarifications to President [Donald] Trump that any statements about alleged involvement of some official Russian institutions in cyberattacks during the US election campaign are pure fiction," Peskov said.

    He added that Donald Trump's statements on Twitter could not affect Russian President Vladimir Putin's trust in the US leader.

    On Sunday, Trump said on Twitter that he was not sure, whether the joint US-Russian cybersecurity group he discussed with Putin might really be set up.

    The first meeting between the Russian and the US presidents, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, took place on Friday in Hamburg on the sidelines of the G-20 summit, lasting more than two hours. US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said at the end of the meeting that the two countries would create a working group to develop a framework agreement on cybersecurity and non-interference in each other's affairs.

