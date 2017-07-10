This is What Putin, Trump Discussed for 'At Least an Hour' at G20

Instead of a scheduled one hour, the meeting ended after about 2 hours 20 minutes. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson were also present at the talks.

"At least an hour was devoted specifically to the fight against terrorism," Lukash said at a briefing.

After the Putin-Trump talks, Lavrov said that the United States, Russia and Jordan reached an agreement on a ceasefire in southwestern Syria. The Russian foreign minister noted that Moscow and Washington have pledged to ensure the implementation of the ceasefire.

So far, the ceasefire has been generally holding.