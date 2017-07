This is What Putin, Trump Discussed for 'At Least an Hour' at G20

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Putin and Trump met for the first time during the G20 summit in Germany's Hamburh on June 7. Putin said that he discussed at the first meeting with Trump the situation in Ukraine and Syria , the fight against terrorism and cybersecurity

Instead of a scheduled one hour, the meeting ended after about 2 hours 20 minutes. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson were also present at the talks.

"At least an hour was devoted specifically to the fight against terrorism," Lukash said at a briefing.

After the Putin-Trump talks, Lavrov said that the United States, Russia and Jordan reached an agreement on a ceasefire in southwestern Syria. The Russian foreign minister noted that Moscow and Washington have pledged to ensure the implementation of the ceasefire.

So far, the ceasefire has been generally holding.