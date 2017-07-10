NATO Chief Calls on Implementation of Ukraine Ceasefire Deal

KIEV (Sputnik) — Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko stated earlier in the day that Ukraine does not yet plan to apply for the NATO membership and will instead focus on security and defense reforms to comply with the alliance's standards.

"The Minsk agreements must be fully implemented and the OSCE monitors be granted full, safe and unhindered access to the whole of Ukraine," Stoltenberg said opening the NATO-Ukraine Commission.

In February 2015, the warring parties to the Ukrainian conflict in Donbass signed the Minsk peace accords in order to cease fire in the crisis-torn region. Germany, France, Russia and Ukraine, as the members of the Normandy Four, helped negotiate the Donbas ceasefire. The truce, however, has been repeatedly breached, with Kiev forces and Donbas militia accusing each other of violating it.