GENEVA (Sputnik) — Later in the day, de Mistura is expected to hold a working lunch with Syrian opposition delegations — the High Negotiations Committee (HNC), as well as Moscow and Cairo groups.

In the afternoon, the UN special envoy will speak to the reporters.

The new round of Geneva talks comes just after Astana international meeting on Syria and a bilateral meeting between the US and Russian presidents, which achieved progress on the establishment of a ceasefire in Syria's south.