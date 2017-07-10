Doha Works With IMF to Control Money Flows Amid Terror Support Accusations

DUBAI (Sputnik) — On June 5, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates broke off diplomatic relations and communication with Qatar, accusing it of supporting terrorism and interfering in their internal affairs. The Maldives, Mauritius, and Mauritania followed suite, while Jordan and Djibouti reduced the level of their diplomatic missions in Qatar.

"Qatar has already had a good and unique system. We have laws established against all these kinds of terrorists… We work with the IMF [International Monetary Fund] and other institutions to establish our laws and audits and reviews," Al Thani told the CNBC broadcaster in an interview published on Sunday.

In late June, Kuwait acting as a mediator in the crisis, handed over to Doha the ultimatum of the four Arab states with 13 demands, including the requests to severe Qatar’s relations with Iran, close Turkey’s military base in Qatar and shut down Al Jazeera TV channel, as well as to end support for the Muslim Brotherhood, a terrorist organization banned in Russia.

On July 5, the four Arab states confirmed Doha's refusal to comply with their demands and expressed regret over such a position.