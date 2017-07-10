Initiative to Hold Putin-Trump Meeting Mutual, Leaders Satisfied - Kremlin

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The spokesman said the two leaders communicated not only within the framework of the bilateral meeting, but also exchanged some phrases before it and had the opportunity to continue their communication during lunch, a protocol event that was later the same day. "Therefore, the process went on," Peskov added.

"I can definitely say that Putin was satisfied. And, frankly speaking, I do not know President Trump at all, but it seemed to me that he was satisfied with this meeting, too," Peskov said on the air of the Rossiya 1 channel.

According to him, it is absurd to talk about who "won" at this meeting. "They say a lot who won, who lost at this meeting, which is also an absurd. In fact, after this meeting was held, we can confidently say that probably everyone has won," Peskov added.

Kremlin spokesman clarified that the winners are those who "have a bit of common sense" and who are able to understand that this meeting can initiate different processes. According to the spokesman, this will determine how effectively international and regional problems will be jointly solved.