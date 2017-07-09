Register
18:53 GMT +309 July 2017
Live
    Search
    Belarussian servicemen take part in a military parade, part of celebrations marking the Independence Day in Minsk, Belarus July 3, 2017

    EU's 'Eastern Partnership' Threatens to Turn Belarus Into a 'Second Ukraine'

    © REUTERS/ Vasily Fedosenko
    Politics
    Get short URL
    0 8210

    RIA Novosti political observer Vladimir Lepekhin outlines the tools used by the European Union and NATO to try to pull the Eastern European nation of Belarus into the Western sphere of influence, and explains what Moscow and Minsk can do to stop this creeping danger.

    Last week, Belarus celebrated its Independence Day. Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and the Belarusian people on the occasion, and highlighted the high level of cooperation between the countries via the Union State, the Eurasian Economic Union, and other structures in the post-Soviet space.

    President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin meets with President of the Republic of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko (File photo)
    © Photo: Host photo agency
    Putin Congratulates Belarusian Leader With Independence Day
    In an analysis piece devoted to the current state of Russian-Belarusian relations, Vladimir Lepekhin wrote that it was symbolic that unlike most other post-Soviet countries (Russia included), Belarus celebrates its independence not on day "of 'liberation' from the Soviet empire," but the anniversary of the liberation of the Belarusian capital of Minsk from the Nazis on July 3, 1944.

    "This Republic," Lepekhin noted, "knows very well the price of true freedom, and the fact that the concept of post-Soviet countries' independence from today's Russia is not only irrelevant, but disingenuous. Today, for each country of the former Soviet Union, the threat to genuine sovereignty comes not from Moscow, but from those global forces which, under the guise of slogans about freedom, are building a web of new, hybrid dependencies."

    Minsk on July 3, 1944 painting by artist Valentin Volkov
    © Sputnik/ Mikhail Ozerskiy
    "Minsk on July 3, 1944" painting by artist Valentin Volkov

    The need to confront the forces of globalism, which can be characterized as modern-day fascism, is more urgent than ever, according to the analyst, "all the more so because modern fascism is fundamentally different from the German fascism of the mid-20th century. It is extremely 'tolerant', has a honey tongue concealing its heart of gall, and disguises its expansion into the post-Soviet space behind various 'humanitarian actions' and 'partnership' programs."

    Lithuania NATO Exercise
    © AP Photo/ Mindaugas Kulbis
    What Pretext Has NATO Found for Its Demands to Limit Russia's Sovereignty?
    For many years, Belarus had held out as being the countries which were most resistant to these forces' siren call. "The Belarusian president has repeatedly called Russia a 'fraternal country', while referring to the United States, Europe and China as 'partners'." This, Lepekhin wrote, "is a fully adequate formula for a multi-vector foreign policy of a state striving for peace and prosperity in a world of the global market."

    "On the hand, it must always be kept in mind that subjects of this world order do not have true friends, but only their own interests. And, subsequently, the development of partnership relations does not necessarily imply the participation of any country in all the projects proposed by its 'partners'. After all, some of these projects can be fatal."

    April 3, 2017. Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko make a press statement
    © Sputnik/ Michael Klimentyev
    April 3, 2017. Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko make a press statement

    One such project, in the journalist's view, is the European Union's Eastern Partnership program. That project, he noted, has already "proved fatal for Ukraine, and today threatens the sovereignty of Belarus and several other post-Soviet countries." 

    This Sunday Jan. 29, 2017 photo shows a monument of Soviet troops in Warsaw, Poland
    © AP Photo/ Czarek Sokolowski
    Minsk Views Polish Policy of Demolishing Soviet Monuments as History Rewrite
    Developed by Poland and Sweden in 2008 by Radoslaw Sikorski and Carl Bildt, the project is aimed at six post-Soviet countries: Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine. At one point, Brussels also tried to expand the project to the Russian exclave region of Kaliningrad.

    The program, Lepekhin noted, "became a logical element complementing NATO's policy of eastward expansion. In particular, the 2009 Prague Declaration emphasized that the Eastern Partnership would be guided by the principle of conditionality – with countries included in the project only in the event that they fulfill the requirements set out by the EU. Dialogue among equals (without which a real partnership is unimaginable) and an effort to take account of the interests of the states involved in the project were thereby excluded from the start."

    Map featuring the European Union and the countries involved in its Eastern Partnership Program (in orange)
    CC BY-SA 3.0 / Kolja21 / Eastern Partnership
    Map featuring the European Union and the countries involved in its Eastern Partnership Program (in orange)

    Simultaneously, the Eastern Partnership program was seen as an alternative to Eurasian integration, with Brussels effectively forcing post-Soviet leaders to choose – either the EU or the yet-to-be-formalized Eurasian Economic Union.

    "As a result, in November 2013, at the summit in Vilnius, Georgia and Moldova were made to sign an association agreement with the EU, while for Ukraine, whose president refused to sign, the Maidan protests were organized, culminating in a coup d'état…After the seizure of power in Kiev by pro-Western forces, Petro Poroshenko signed the association agreement with the EU without preconditions."

    Leaders pose for a group picture at the fourth European Union (EU) Eastern Partnership Summit in Riga, on May 22, 2015
    © AFP 2017/ JANEK SKARZYNSKI
    Leaders pose for a group picture at the fourth European Union (EU) Eastern Partnership Summit in Riga, on May 22, 2015

    State colors of Russia and Belarus on the building of the Minsk Philharmonic.
    © Sputnik/ Andrei Aleksandrov
    Belarus Envoy to Russia Says Union State Project 'Most Advanced' Post-Soviet Integration Bloc
    The catastrophic consequences of the Eastern Partnership for Ukraine are absolutely clear, in Lepekhin's view. "This project is factually a political corpse, and today, only Georgia continues to play along." In Moldova, European integrators lost last year's presidential elections. Armenia and Azerbaijan have essentially rejected the program's conditions for accession, although they continue to maintain 'warm' relations with European officials as a matter of courtesy.

    In this context, the analyst noted, Belarus's on-again off-again participation in the EU's integration projects is concerning. For Poland, Germany and Lithuania, Belarus is seen "just like Ukraine – i.e. as a Trojan horse in the new post-Soviet alliance surrounding Moscow."

    "The transformation of Minsk, following Kiev, into an instrument of anti-Russian forces – this is the real goal of the Eastern Partnership, and one actively supported by the nationalist Westernizers being nurtured in these countries," Lepekhin warned. Brussels and NATO-affiliated structures are openly working not only to try to transform Belarus into a buffer space between the EU and Russia, but to "drag the country into their sphere of influence using technologies being used today in Montenegro, Macedonia and Georgia."

    "It's also clear," the journalist noted, "why Belarus is becoming more and more involved in pro-European media, educational and other projects, which bit by bit wash out from Belarusian young people the truth about their national history, and about the history of European fascism as well."

    "But what can Minsk counterpose to the sophisticated and systemic pressure from the followers of Zbignew Brzezinski?" Lepekhin asked. For a start, he noted, "it is necessary to recognize that unlike Serbia, which faces a harsh and hostile environment, Belarus is in an almost ideal position. Thanks to its alliance with Russia, it does not need to fear another military invasion from the West. The Belarusians have at their disposal a huge Russian market."

    In this Thursday, Sept. 29, 2016 photo, a worker passes by a rescue mission van in a warehouse in a Russian-Serbian Humanitarian Center near an airport in the town of Nis, Serbia
    © AP Photo/ Darko Vojinovic
    What Hides Behind Russian Center in Serbia the US Calls a 'Base'
    "And in general, Belarus today is an important system-forming element of the fledgling Eurasian civilization, transforming into one of the poles of a multipolar world. This means that a westernization of the republic would inevitably cause the erosion of its national idea, with the subsequent weakening of its national sovereignty."

    "Under no circumstances must Belarus lose its unique civilizational space," the journalist stressed. "Neighboring Ukraine is a perfect example of how a young state with a powerful social, economic and cultural potential can lose its sovereignty in the space of just a few years after being fooled by neo-fascists hiding behind the mask of 'European values'."

    "I am confident that most Belarusians understand that 'European integration', however attractive it may seem on first glance, is a path that would turn Belarus into a periphery of the European borderland states of Poland and Lithuania, who are themselves puppets to Washington. That is why Belarus celebrates its Independence Day on July 3, and understands sovereignty primarily as freedom from fascism and its modern-day incarnations," Lepekhin concluded.

    Related:

    What Pretext Has NATO Found for Its Demands to Limit Russia's Sovereignty?
    Minsk Views Polish Policy of Demolishing Soviet Monuments as History Rewrite
    Belarus Leader Calls Lithuania's Complaints With NPP Building Politicized
    Putin Congratulates Belarusian Leader With Independence Day
    Moscow, Minsk Created Effective Cooperation Mechanisms - Putin
    Russia Prepares Counter Measures After EU's Latest 'Sanctions Cake'
    Belarusian President in Moscow to Discuss Union State, Bilateral Ties With Putin
    Union State Project 'Most Advanced' Post-Soviet Integration Bloc - Belarus Envoy
    Belarus Plans Future Purchases of Russia's Iskander Missile Systems - Ambassador
    Tags:
    expert analysis, Collective Security Treaty Organization, Union State, NATO, Eurasian Union, European Union, Europe, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Hey Down There! Highlights of the International Drone Photography Contest 2017
    Hey Down There! Highlights of the International Drone Photography Contest 2017
    Melania the Intruder
    Melania the Party Crasher
    T-14: Russian Tank That Changed The Arms Market
    T-14 Armata: The Russian Tank That Changed the Arms Market

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok